Bible Seminar Held In Busan, A Pastor In Attendance“I Want To Learn The Word And Spread The Gospel To The World”

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Feb 3, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

“When I heard that I must change myself first, I looked back on myself.“Going forward, I want to learn the words of Shincheonji Church of Jesus more deeply and preach the gospel first to pastors and then to the world.”

At the second 'Testimony of the fulfilled realities of Revelation ' held in Busan on the 20th followed by the one in Ulsan on 17th, Pastor A, who has been an international missionary for about 20 years, left these comments.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Busan James and Andrew tribes held Bible seminars with pastors, seminarians and Busan citizens at the main auditorium on the 6th floor of Busan Andrew Training Center at noon on the 20th. There were not enough seats for both events in Ulsan and Busan, so attendees stood in the hallways to listen to the lectures, proving the enthusiasm.

This Bible seminar was prepared at the continued request of pastors in the Gyeongsang area since last year. A total of 1,800 people attended, including 100 pastors from the Busan area.

Pastor B, with 20 years of pastoral expertise, attended the Bible that day and expressed,“Chairman Lee's words, 'Let's work together to achieve goodness,' deeply resonated with me.“Rather than unconditionally opposing Shincheonji Church of Jesus, other pastors should also take the opportunity to listen to their words and make a judgment,” he advised.

Chairman Lee Man-hee, a lecturer of the Bible seminar stated,“Now is the time when the prophecies of the Book of Revelation are fulfilled.“Only the one who has seen and heard this truth can testify,” he said.“The testimony of the one who has seen all the reality comes from Shincheonji Church of Jesus.“Please listen to it yourself and tell me if there are any mistakes,” he asked.

Chairman Lee said,“This book of Revelation is a book of prophecy, and when the time comes, the reality (as prophesied) will appear. So, it is written that if you add or subtract even one thing, you will not be able to enter heaven and will receive curses.“We need to know this fact,” he reiterated“We need to know who are saved and who are not.”

He continued,“I'm not saying what is not in the Bible.“If you only listen, understand, and act according to the words of the Bible, you can become a walking Bible,” he explained.“If anyone listens to these words and keeps them in his heart, the words will change him.”

When he said,“Learn the words of the Bible and feel yourself changing,” the audience responded with“Amen” and applause and cheers filled the venue.

He did not forget to make requests to pastors. Chairman Lee said,“We are supposed to teach the entire Book of Revelation, but if we don't, we must feel sorry. We must examine ourselves and check. We must know the Bible to check ourselves,” adding,“Pastors must perceive this before anyone else, and then take the lead in proclaiming and making it known.”

B (57, female), who had always been interested in the Bible, said,“I was surprised at how he explained without interruption, even without opening the Bible.“I have been to many churches in the past, but this is the first time I have heard a lecture that explains the Bible so clearly,” she said.“I want to learn properly from Shincheonji's Bible lectures.”

A representative from the Andrews tribe of Shincheonji mentioned,“The reason why so many people attended this year's first Bible seminar held in Busan following Ulsan is their thirst for the Bible more than anything else.”“We plan to continue providing opportunities for ministers and citizens of Busan to resolve their questions regarding the Bible.”

Meanwhile, through the 'Open House' of Busan James tribe and the 'Life-Changing Communication Seminar' of Busan James tribe, the tribes are resolving questions about Shincheonji and continuing communication with local residents. The seminar held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus can be viewed on both their official YouTube Channel and the Midwest Branch's YouTube as well available here: Busan Seminar