KRCS Delivers Winter Clothes To Gazan Children

KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society has distributed winter clothes to children in Gaza as part of its projects to aid the Palestinian people.

KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said in a statement to KUNA on Saturday that the society handed over a large amount of clothes to the children in the strip, amid the hard winter conditions.

She indicated at the "air bridge" that had transported ambulance vehicles, relief and medical supplies to the Gazans.

Al-Bajras urged the international community to pressure for an instant cease-fire in Gaza, ending the siege and ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to the poeple in enclave. (end)

