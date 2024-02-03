Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza At Least 17,000 Children Orphaned

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, has released alarming statistics about children who have lost their families during the conflict between Hamas and Israel and are now living without companions.

Jonathan Crickx, the UN spokesperson in Palestine, recently revealed in a remote press conference that alongside the thousands of women and children killed in Gaza, at least 17,000 children have become orphans, living a life without family or companions.

During this virtual press conference, he stated that the children in Gaza have heartbreaking stories and are deeply affected by the loss, to the extent that they can't even remember their own names.

This UN official continues to emphasize that almost all children in Gaza require mental health counselling, even as statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicate that at least 11,500 children have been killed in the narrow confines of Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Since the conflict between Hamas and Palestine erupted on October 7, over 26,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, and thousands more have sustained injuries as a result of the ongoing violence.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened significantly, with the people in the region facing severe shortages of food, shelter, clean water, and access to essential medical treatment.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with the population grappling with the devastating consequences of the conflict, including the lack of necessities and critical healthcare.

