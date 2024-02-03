Dog Food Market Size To Worth USD 170.65 Billion By 2030 With A 12 % % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dog Food Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dog Food Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Dog Food market size valued ata USD 87.57 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 170.65 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 12 % from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Dog Food market: Mars Petcare Nestlé Purina PetCare Hill's Pet Nutrition Blue Buffalo Colgate-Palmolive Diamond Pet Foods Ainsworth Pet Nutrition The J.M. Smucker Company WellPet LLC Merrick Pet Care Nutro Products Wellness Pet Food Canidae Pet Food Diamond Pet Foods Natural Balance Pet Foods PetGuard The Honest Kitchen Pol Fromm Family Foods Tuffy's Pet Foods and other.

Recent Developments:

September 15, 2023: In conjunction with Climate Week NYC, Colgate-Palmolive today announced it has signed a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for a solar energy farm outside of Waco, Texas. The new 209-megawatt Markum Solar Farm will be a long-term source of clean, renewable energy in the United States. With start-up anticipated in 2025, the project is expected to produce the equivalent of 100% of the Company's U.S.-based operational electricity needs.

September 14, 2022: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) today announced that its Net Zero emissions reduction targets have been approved by The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). No other large multinational company in the Consumer Durables, Household and Personal Products sector has announced approval from SBTi, a coalition of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Dividing the Global Dog Food Market by Product types and Application

Dog Food Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Food

Pet Nutraceuticals/Supplements

Pet Treats

Pet Veterinary Diets

Dog Food Market by Distribution Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Regional Outlook of Global Dog Food

North America accounted for the largest market in the Dog Food market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The rising rates of pet ownership and the expanding practice of treating pets like family members are the main factors driving the demand for dog food in the United States, the largest market in North America. Pet owners in the United States are looking for more upscale and specialty dog food products, such as those that meet particular age groups, dietary needs, or medical conditions. Due to consumer preferences for healthier options, there is a surge in the availability of premium and specialty dog food products. This has also increased the focus on natural and organic ingredients.

