Dry Shampoo Market Size To Worth USD 5.35 Billion By 2030 With A 7 % % CAGR

Dry Shampoo Market

Global Dry Shampoo Market include Batiste Dove Living Proof Klorane Moroccanoil Not Your Mother's Amika Bumble

The Dry Shampoo Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory.

The global Dry Shampoo market size valued ata USD 3.33 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 5.35 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 7 % from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Dry Shampoo market: Batiste Dove Living Proof Klorane Moroccanoil Not Your Mother's Amika Bumble and Bumble Herbal Essences Pantene Oribe IGK R+Co Aveda Drybar TRESemmé Redken Schwarzkopf Suave Big Sexy Hair and other.

Recent Developments:

February 02, 2023: Dove announces the latest advance in superior moisturization with the launch of NEW Dove Body Wash featuring 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture. The new formula is powered by proprietary nano technology to actively regenerate the skin's moisture, and has a new look to match, with a modern, user-friendly design that reflects the first upgrade to Dove's iconic bottle pack in 17 years.

September 21, 2019: Dove, one of the largest beauty brands in the world, unveils new initiatives and impact figures to accelerate the global beauty industry's progress to address plastic waste. As one of the biggest known reduction plans of its kind in the beauty industry, the Dove initiatives will generate an ongoing massive impact, reducing the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tonnes per year. The amount of virgin plastic Dove will save per year would be enough to circle the Earth 2.7 times

Dry Shampoo Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Dry Shampoo Market by Product types and Application

Dry Shampoo Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Spray

Powder

Dry Shampoo Market by Function, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Anti-Dandruff

Color Protection

Hair Loss Protection

Daily Care

Multifunction

Regional Outlook of Global Dry Shampoo

North America accounted for the largest market in the Dry Shampoo market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to shifting consumer preferences, hectic lifestyles, and an emphasis on convenience, the dry shampoo market in North America has grown significantly over the past few years. Dry shampoo has become a well-liked remedy as consumers seek time-saving beauty products in the region, as it enables them to restyle their hair without using water. Growing knowledge of the advantages of water conservation and the effects frequent hair washing has on the environment is one of the main factors driving the market's expansion. Because they use less water during personal hygiene routines, dry shampoos provide a sustainable substitute. The environmentally conscious consumer base has responded favourably to this eco-friendly feature, which has increased the product's appeal.

**If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

We Offer Customization on Reports Based on Specific Client Requirements:

Client will get one free update on the purchase of Corporate User License.

Quarterly Industry Update for 1 Year at 40% of the report cost per update.

One dedicated research analyst allocated to the client.

Fast Query resolution within 48 hours.

Industry Newsletter at USD 100 per month per issue.

