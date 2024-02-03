Dairy Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 35.05 Billion By 2030 | With A 5% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Dairy Packaging Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Dairy Packaging Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Dairy Packaging Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Dairy Packaging market size was valued at USD 24.91 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 35.05 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Dairy Packaging Market:

Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Ardagh Group, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, Crown Holdings Inc., Bemis Company Inc., International Paper Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, RPC Group Plc, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Coveris Holdings S.A.

Recent Developments:

November 08, 2023: Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading sustainable polyethylene producer NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) for the purchase of mechanically recycled polyethylene resin (rPE) for use in flexible packaging films. Increasing the use of rPE in flexible packaging applications is an important element of Amcor's commitment to support packaging circularity.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Segments Covered in the Dairy Packaging Market Report

Dairy Packaging Market by Material, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Dairy Packaging Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Dairy Packaging Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Dairy Packaging Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Dairy Packaging market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Numerous factors have led to notable trends and developments in the dairy packaging market in North America. A developed dairy industry and high consumption of dairy products, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and other items derived from dairy, define the region. The increasing need for inventive and eco-friendly packaging solutions has led producers to concentrate on improving packaging materials and technologies. Growing consumer preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options is one important trend in the North American dairy packaging market. Growing consumer awareness of environmental issues has resulted in an increase in demand for packaging solutions that have the least negative effects on the environment.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Dairy Packaging market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dairy Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Dairy Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Dairy Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

