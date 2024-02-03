Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size To Worth USD 13.63 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market

Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market include -Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., com Inc., Amobee Inc

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market size was valued at USD 6.45 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.28% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market:

Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., com Inc., Amobee Inc., AudienceScience, Choozle Inc., Criteo SA, Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd. Co., InMobi Pte. Ltd., MediaMath Inc., MEDIASMART MOBILE S.L., Meta Platforms Inc., Roku Inc., RTB House Pte. Ltd., Scibids Technology, The Trade Desk Inc., Yahoo B2B, LiveRamp Holdings Inc., StackAdapt Inc.

Recent Developments:

October 10, 2023 – Adobe and Havas announced an expanded partnership, transforming the agency's end-to-end content workflows and paving the way for a smarter and more responsible content supply chain. The collaboration will enable all Havas agencies to leverage Adobe generative AI, and more efficiently deliver unparalleled personalized customer experiences.

May 17, 2023 – Global Integrated Advertising Platform, Adform, announced its strategic partnership with Ad Net Zero, advertising's response to the climate emergency, to further solidify the businesses dedication to building a more sustainable future for advertising in the UK. Adform is focused on ensuring it is taking the necessary steps to reduce its operational carbon emissions to achieve ad net zero. Using Ad Net Zero's five point action plan, the business will undergo an audit to review and amend its operations.

Segmentation of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market:

Segments Covered in the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Report

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by Type

Self-Serve

Managed

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by Platform Type

Mobile

Video

Display

Native

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by Buying Method

Real-Time Bidding (RTB)

Programmatic Premium Buying (PPB)

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

The growing demand for programmatic advertising is driving a rapid expansion of the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising in North America. The availability of increasingly advanced targeting tools, the rise in the number of people purchasing digital media, and the expanding use of mobile devices are the main drivers of this. In addition, the number of DSPs in the region is rising, and new technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence are starting to appear. As a result, DSPs are able to provide advertisers with more sophisticated targeting options, leading to more effective advertising campaigns and increased return on investment. The growing need for data-driven insights is another factor propelling the DSP market in North America. DSPs are now able to offer quicker and more precise insights into consumer behavior, which is helping advertisers to better understand their target audiences and optimize their campaigns. Overall, the North American DSP market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing demand for programmatic advertising, the emergence of new technologies, and the increasing demand for data-driven insights.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

