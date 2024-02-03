A Fashionable Evening To Transform Lives

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 03 (IANSlife) Renowned NGO Lakshyam, committed to fostering social change and the betterment of underprivileged communities, is honored to announce its yearly fundraising initiative, " Fashion for A Cause 12th year 2024." The event, which is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at the National Craft Museum, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, serves as a platform for designers, celebrities, and influencers from a variety of domains to come together and support the cause by raising funds for the education of underprivileged children.

The women's wing of FICCI, the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO), has teamed up for the event, further advancing the cause. With 12,000 professional women members throughout India, YFLO is unwavering in its mission to uplift women throughout the country.

Fashion for a Cause 2024, an impeccable combination of fashion and philanthropy, is an unparalleled spectacle in India that brings together celebrities from the fashion industry with underprivileged children on a platform that is both uniquely uplifting and inspiring. It acts as a catalyst for constructive change and a ray of hope for those pursuing a safe and brighter tomorrow. This year's celebration supports the worthy cause of improving Kirby Place, a central Delhi slum where 10,000 people have lived for the past 30 years, mostly as street vendors selling toys and beggars, without access to electricity.

"It is not just a runway show but a transformative opportunity to provide a promising future to our beneficiaries' children." Founder of Lakshyam, Raashi Anand, said, "Together, we hope to create a ripple effect of empowerment and upliftment."

"Our efforts to encourage good change harmonize with the event's purpose to support and elevate communities, resulting in a harmonious fusion of change and empathy. With our joint efforts with Lakshyam, we want to support and create a more promising and just future for everyone," YFLO Delhi President Divya Jain stated.

The event will feature Lakshyam's kids walking hand-in-hand with the most prestigious fashion icons of our country dressed in unique silhouettes and creativity of acclaimed designers Rohit Bal, Varun Bahl, and Shantanu & Nikhil.

