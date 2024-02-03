               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Punjab Governor Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons


2/3/2024 4:45:12 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 3 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

In his official letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab as well as the Union territory of Chandigarh.

"Please accept the same and oblige," his letter to President Murmu read.

--IANS

vg/dan

MENAFN03022024000231011071ID1107804647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search