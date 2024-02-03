Punjab Governor Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 3 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.
In his official letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab as well as the Union territory of Chandigarh.
"Please accept the same and oblige," his letter to President Murmu read.
