Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

The Comprehensive study on Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C.

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C Market is growing at a +10.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Apple Inc., Atheer, DAQRI LLC, Epson America, Inc., Facebook Technologies, Google LLC, Kopin Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Magic Leap, Microsoft Corporation, Nreal Corporation, ODG (Osterhout Design Group),Qualcomm Incorporated, Rokid Corporation Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sony Corporation, ThirdEye Gen, Toshiba Corporation, Vuzix Corporation.

Recent Development:

January 23, 2024 - Kopin Corporation a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received an initial production order for the CR3 wearable surgical monitor from HMDmd Inc (HMDmd).

January 9, 2023 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH today at CES 2024 introduced the automotive industry's first central vehicle computer capable of running infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities on one single system-on-chip (SoC).

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C Market Segmentation:

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market by Type

Monocular AR Glasses

Binocular AR Glasses

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market by Application

Online

Offline

Based on geography, the global market for Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America has been a major participant in the AR sector, frequently leading in terms of market acceptance and innovation. The United States, in particular, has served as a crucial development and deployment base for augmented reality technologies. However, market dynamics may shift, and other areas may emerge as major players as a result of changing trends, consumer preferences, and company strategy.

Strategic Points Covered in Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses In B2C market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

