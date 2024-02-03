Maldives Seeks Answers From India On Coastguard Boarding Local Vessels Within EEZ

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By Mariyath Mohamed/

Male, February 2: The Maldives has officially requested India to explain the justifications behind Indian coastguard boarding and conducting operations on Maldivian vessels which were fishing in Maldives' Exclusive Economic Zone on Wednesday afternoon.

“What we have done now is send a request, via written correspondence, asking for an official reasoning on why this incident occurred. We have asked for clarification on this matter,” a senior government official told Mihaaru News.

Although the government has not made any official statements on the matter as of yet, it has been learned that MNDF is conducting investigations into the events of Wednesday.

Three vessels which were fishing in the northern seas of Maldives were stopped and boarded by armed Indian Coastguard officers.

Reports indicate that the foreign troops that boarded the vessel demanded to be told the satellite phone numbers that were in use in the vessel. However, some on the boat reached out to the Maldives' Coastguard and, following their advice, refused to provide the satellite phone numbers.

Upon being denied the information, they proceeded to attempt to intimidate the crew.

While the incident was being widely discussed, with some calling for investigations, and others creating doubt about the country of origin of the troops that boarded the vessels, this morning saw videos purportedly of Wednesday's events being released on social media.

The videos were posted by the Yellowfin Tuna Fishermen's Union, who also initiated efforts to bring the matter to the attention of the government and the public on the day of the incident.

As seen in the video, the military personnel, believed to be of Indian navy or coastguard, are aboard the vessel, and have confined the crew members of all three boats to the sterns of their boats.

Voices of fishermen and crew can be heard in the video, instructing Indian officials to desist from staying aboard the vessels, and stating the country's coast guards advice that the foreigners are acting against the law in having boarded the vessels which were in Maldives' ocean territory in the first place.

“Hey, tell them [Indian officers] that the Maldives' Coastguard has said that they have boarded these vessels against the law. [Tell them] they cannot board our vessels without our permission while we are in Maldives' territory. First of all, they are against the law in even having boarded the vessel,” one crew member of a boat can be heard instructing those on another anchored nearby.

Fisheries Minister Shiyam has previously confirmed that the vessels in question where in Maldives' EEZ, as shown by the ministry's vessel monitoring system.

