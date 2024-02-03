Rado Unveils 40Th Anniversary Edition Of The Anatom - At The India Art Fair

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Swiss Watch Brand, Rado , known for its innovation in the area of materials and design, launched the new Anatom at the India Art Fair 2024 embracing the successful 40 years of its predecessor. The new Anatom features a stunning rounded edge-to-edge sapphire crystal and a high-tech ceramic case perfectly fitting the wrist. A timepiece designed to last a lifetime, at the pinnacle of both aesthetics and wearer comfort.





Global CEO of Rado Mr. Adrian Bosshard and Simran Chandhoke, Brand Manager, Rado





The first Anatom watch was launched in 1983 and quickly drew worldwide attention, thanks to its ergonomic shape in close harmony with the human wrist. The innovative merging of timepiece contours and design into more subtle“anatomical” aspects not only brought greater comfort but beautiful visual flow. It set the stage for a product line that spanned four decades and which everyone noticed, the world over.





Rado CEO Adrian Bosshard on the unveiling of the launch said,“I am very proud to present to you the latest evolution in the Anatom Journey, with an astonishing step forward, in a totally new case made of the latest Rado high-tech ceramic, from our best engineers and watchmakers. In the true spirit of the earlier watch, our R&D team has revisited this iconic product, updating key aspects with Rado's signature material and the latest production technics including a stunning edge-to-edge sapphire crystal impressively shaped to follow the anatomical contours of the new timepiece.”





For the first time, a textured rubber strap is used, for a slightly sportier feel, alongside a high-tech ceramic case whose smooth surface totally invites touch. The new Anatom is not only shaped for comfort but brings the exceptionally sensuous feel that only high-tech ceramics can provide, and visually, the various elements merge together perfectly.





Discover the four new Anatom references. They stand today as they did in 1983 -

for timeless unique design and incomparable wearing pleasure.