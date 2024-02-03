Kite Festival Concludes Today At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Today, February 3, will mark the final day of the second edition of the Visit Qatar Kite Festival at the Old Doha Port, culminating one of the most cherished events in the country.

Since its kickoff on January 25, the festival has transformed various iconic locations, including Doha Port, Sealine Beach, Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, and Lusail Marina, into beautiful canvases for a myriad of kites.

The skies have been adorned with a stunning array of shapes and colours, ranging from whimsical octopuses to beloved characters like Doraemon and Dumbo. Flags of Qatar and Palestine flutter alongside kites resembling creatures such as whales, frogs, cheetahs, and astronauts.

Herman and Martina, participants from the Netherlands have added a touch of tradition to their kite-flying experience, dressing in a combination of normal clothes and traditional Dutch costumes with wooden shoes. Their kite mirrors a traditional women's dress, complete with a flower in hand, bringing a unique cultural flair to the festival.



Anne and Andy from the UK, participating for the first time, expressed their delight at the event, describing it as a“super flying field.” They appreciate the opportunity to connect with kite enthusiasts from around the world, making the experience absolutely“brilliant.”

With over 60 participants hailing from countries like Korea, China, Malaysia, Palestine, Qatar, the Netherlands, UK, Turkiye, Colombia, Oman, Thailand, Iran, and more, the festival transcends borders. Families and children are treated not only to a visual display but also to various engaging activities, including flying displays of massive kites, inflatable games, and a diverse array of international cuisines at food kiosks.

Despite the challenges posed by strong winds yesterday, participants and spectators alike have revelled in the festival's joyful atmosphere. Inflatable playgrounds were temporarily deflated for safety reasons, but the festival continued to thrive.

For parents and children alike, the festival is a nostalgic journey, rekindling memories of kite-flying joy from their own childhoods. Katarina from Poland said:“I remember flying my kite when I was around ten years old; now my four-year-old daughter is experiencing it. This festival brings back memories and childhood joy.”

Located opposite the Grand Cruise Terminal, the festival will be open today from 10am to 10pm.