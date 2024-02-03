Director-General Of QNA Meets Chinese Envoy

Doha, Qatar: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met on Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin. The meeting discussed aspects of join cooperation in the field of media.

