Delhi Police At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice In MLA Poaching Case

- Live Mint) "Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Saturday morning reached CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve notice to join the probe in MLA 'poaching' claim case. The cops asked him to provide evidence Friday, police officials came here to serve notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against the BJP \"of trying to buy AAP MLAs\".ACP Crime Branch, Pankaj Arora has also arrived at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.“CM office is ready to accept the notice. Crime Branch officers are not giving 'receiving' to the CM office,” Delhi CMO Sources claimed came after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier hit back at Kejriwal for alleging that the BJP had offered seven AAP MLAs ₹25 crore, and a ticket to contest polls to switch sides. BJP rejected the claims as 'false\" and“baseless\". The saffron party also asked CM Kejriwal to provide evidence of his claim leaders, including convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleged that seven MLAs of the party were offered ₹25 crore each and a BJP ticket to contest polls if they switched sides the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that Kejriwal should stop \"lying\" and dared him to tell the names of the MLAs who, the AAP chief has claimed, were contacted by the BJP.\"Kejriwal's statement shows his political frustration. He said that the BJP wants to break off his party MLAs. This shows his mental bankruptcy and how much a party of 62 MLAs (out of 70 in Assembly) is frustrated after losing its political ground,\" he said of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Chief Minister Kejriwal has made \"false allegations to defame the BJP\".\"He should provide proof of his statement otherwise he should resign from the post of chief minister,\" Bidhuri said, adding that the BJP is consulting experts for legal action in this matter also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's dream of becoming a major political leader in the country was disintegrating as the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was soaring after the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya AAP leaders have also alleged that the BJP was conspiring to get Kejriwal arrested in a \"fake\" liquor scam case and topple his government by poaching AAP MLAs CM Arvind Kejriwal has so far skipped four notices of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam in his government.
