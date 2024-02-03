Find Out How Poonam Pandey's Fake Death News Is Drawing Reaction From Netizens: 'Card Declined...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Poonam Pandey's team shared a post about her sudden death due to cervical cancer on February 2. This news made rounds on social media drawing mixed reactions from netizens on faking her death social media post shared via Poonam Pandey's Instagram read,“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”Also read: Kota student hangs to death, hostel seized for no 'anti-suicide' fansThe actress' team had also confirmed the news in an interview while stating,“She passed away last night,” reported News18. Poonam Pandey's manager Parul Chawla has also provided confirmation to the news agency ANI over the model's death read: 'I am alive:' Poonam Pandey says 'Cervical Cancer didn't claim me' day after death reports | VideoMany social media users sensed something suspicious going on. Netizens claimed that the actress seemed completely fine during her last few public appearances. From speculations over her mortal remains to the entire thing just being a PR stunt circulated across platforms.

However, amidst speculations over Poonam Pandey's death, the model on Saturday morning brought an end to all these by finally revealing that she faked her death to bring attention to cervical cancer and raise awareness about the issue read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's comment on Fighter, 'It failed coz 90% of Indians have not....'In a social media post on Instagram a Fork Media Group Co. Hauterrfly stated, \"Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well! Her bold act aims to spotlight the urgency of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in conquering this silent threat. Join us in celebrating her resilience and spreading the crucial message,\" accompanied by a video the fake news, some netizens went on to praise the actress for raising awareness about cervical cancer and bringing the issue to limelight while others rolled out criticism over the publicity stunt. She was criticised for lying to the people for promotional content. Netizens react strongly to Poonam Pandey's fake death post as a user posted \"This was the most ridiculous way to promote something...\"Also read: Is Poonam Pandey really dead? Netizens say 'fishy', 'cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly...'Another user remarked,“WORST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER!” One social media user stated,“Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility.” A fourth user wrote, \"Damm THIS WAS A STUNT. it's okay she wanted to make awareness, but well broke so many hearts with this STUNT!\"Also read: Himachal Pradesh shivers at sub-zero temperatures as snowfall, rain continueSome users reacted with hilarious remarks as a user stated,“Welcome movie ka“DEKHO YE ZINDA HAI” wala scene yaad aagaya.” A sixth user stated,“Fir log bolte hai ki mujhe itne trust issues kyu hai.” A seventh user stated,“Card declined immediate refund.” Another user commented,“Media wale dekho.. Body KANPUR lejare hai.” One user made an ironic statement,“Awareness ka tareeka kuch zyada hi cazual hai.”



