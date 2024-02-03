Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First Prize Is Rs 10 Crore! Check Prize Structure, Ticket Cost And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Summer Bumper 2024 details have been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The winners of the third prize will be getting Rs 5 lakh.

The date of the draw : 27 March, 2024

Cost of the ticket: Rs 250

Check the full prize structure of Summer Bumper BR-96:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 5000

6th Prize: Rs 2000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

Apart from the official website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets, which are priced at Rs 250 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Winners of the Summer Bumper BR-96 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.





