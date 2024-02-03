Kindle Or Tinder? Supreme Court Judge Sparks Hilarious Mix-Up, Courtroom Laughter Ensues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unexpected turn of events at the Supreme Court on Friday (February 2), a moment of amusement unfolded during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) advocating for rural libraries and fostering a reading culture in villages. The PIL, filed by Advocate on Record Swati Jindal, aimed at promoting holistic child development.

Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Aniruddha Bose were presiding over the case, responding to plans for the establishment of e-libraries and digitization of textbooks presented by additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee. It was during this discussion that Justice Kumar's humorous mix-up sparked an amusing exchange.

India to replace its military personnel in Maldives in phases by May 10; check details

Addressing the plans for digital readers, Justice Kumar made a lighthearted remark, asking, "Mr ASG, the joy and feel of turning over a new page, where is it available on those digital readers - what do you call it? Tinder?"

The courtroom burst into laughter as the ASG promptly corrected the judge, clarifying that the device in question was a Kindle. With a smile, Justice Kumar responded, "Yes. Tinder is a dating app."

The additional solicitor general emphasized the necessity for adapting to digital formats, citing examples like business publications available in electronic form, including the Economist.



Maharashtra: BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held