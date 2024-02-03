'Thankfully He Was Single', Parineeti Chopra Recounts Her First Meeting With Raghav Chaddha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Revisiting their encounter, Parineeti shared that she felt a cosmic connection with Raghav right from the very first day they met. The dynamic duo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in Udaipur last year, continue to captivate hearts with their enchanting love story. In a recent discussion with the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Parineeti shared a delightful anecdote about their initial meeting and the measures she took to ensure he was the one for her. The 'Ishaqzaade' actress disclosed that their paths first crossed in London, where they were both honored for their outstanding achievements.

Reflecting on their encounter, Parineeti expressed her belief that their union was fated right from the start. The actress recounted an incident during a breakfast on Republic Day in London when she and Raghav found themselves seated together for half an hour. It was during this breakfast that she realized he was the life partner she had been searching for.

Parineeti then confessed to hastily retreating to her hotel room to conduct a swift Google search on Raghav's age, marital status, and other pertinent details. 'Thankfully, he was single,' she exclaimed. Expressing her relief that everything fell into place, Parineeti acknowledged that their subsequent conversations felt right, marking the inception of their connection from the very first day.

Just a few days ago, Parineeti made her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Raghav shared images from the concert, showcasing her on stage in an all-black ensemble. In the caption, Raghav affectionately referred to her as 'My rock star, my nightingale, my melody queen,' highlighting her prowess as a trained classical singer. He expressed his excitement as she embarked on a new musical journey, cheering her on with unwavering support.

The couple, who exchanged vows on September 24 in a lavish Udaipur ceremony, continues to epitomize love and companionship. Their grand Punjabi celebration was attended by notable figures, including Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Parineeti radiated elegance in a stunning golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra adorned with jewelry featuring green stones, while Raghav opted for designs by Pawan Sachdeva for this joyous occasion.