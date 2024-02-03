Delhi Police Team At CM Arvind Kejriwal's Home To Serve Notice Over 'Poaching' Claims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a continued escalation of political tensions, the crime branch of the Delhi Police visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (February 3), serving him a notice to participate in the investigation regarding the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of BJP attempting to lure their MLAs.

This move follows the crime branch's previous attempt to serve notices to CM Kejriwal and cabinet minister Atishi on Friday, both of whom refused to accept the notices. As a response to their denial, sources within the Delhi Police indicated that the team would revisit their residences on Saturday.

Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues

Last week, the AAP accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore to seven of its MLAs to defect from the party, accompanied by threats to destabilize the Kejriwal government. The allegations were made public by Kejriwal in a post on a social media platform.

At a subsequent press conference, Atishi labeled the BJP's actions as "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi, recalling a similar attempt the previous year. She asserted that the BJP had previously tried to lure AAP MLAs with monetary inducements.

In response to the AAP's accusations, a delegation from the Delhi BJP, led by Virendra Sachdeva, met with the city police chief on January 30, urging an investigation into Kejriwal's claims. Following the meeting, Sachdeva stated that Kejriwal was asked to provide evidence to substantiate his allegations, but no AAP representative had come forward with any proof.

India to replace its military personnel in Maldives in phases by May 10; check details

Sachdeva declared the charges by Kejriwal and the AAP leaders as "completely baseless." The unfolding events reflect the deepening political rift and the intensity of the allegations exchanged between the two parties.