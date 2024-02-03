Shamita Shetty's Birthday Celebration: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra And Friends Join For Dinner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On February 02, 2024, actress Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with her family and friends.
The 'Mohabbatein' actress did not go for a grand party but rather opted for a dinner with family and close friends.
Shamita Shetty, the birthday girl looked cute as she was seen in a Barbie pink off-the-shoulder dress.
Shilpa Shetty turned eyeballs in her all-white wrap-around shirt dress. She wore golden footwear and left her hair open.
Shamita, her mother, and brother-in-law Raj Kundra arrived at the restaurant together. Raj was seen in an all-black casual outfit.
Shamita's '
Black Widows' co-star
Aamir Ali was present at her birthday dinner in a white shirt, grey jacket and blue jeans.
Orry also arrived at the venue in a white shirt and blue ripped jeans. His shirt read- 'Be Honest, Do You Hate Me?'
