Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There have been several claims floating on social media surrounding the death of Poonam Panday. Yesterday morning it was reported by a post made through her Instagram profile that she has passed away. She has reportedly passed away of cervical cancer
The news has been confirmed by her manager and PR firm. The reportedly got the call from her sister who claimed that she died of cervical cancer
Ever since the post was made, the PR firm has failed to contact anyone from her family or other members of her team
The phone of her sister, close friends were either switched off or unreachable
However, as reported by certain media outlets, a source close the actress revealed that she is very much alive and has a big announcement to make at 12pm
Possible reports of the account being hacked have also surfaced on social media. However the truth is still unclear
Reports that it is a publicity stunt have also surfaced on social media
