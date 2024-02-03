               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Is Poonam Panday Alive? Know The TRUTH Here


2/3/2024 4:00:24 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There have been several claims floating on social media surrounding the death of Poonam Panday. Yesterday morning it was reported by a post made through her Instagram profile that she has passed away. She has reportedly passed away of cervical cancer

Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here

There have been several claims floating on social media surrounding the death of Poonam Panday. There are reports of her dying of cervical cancer

Poonam Panday death

Yesterday morning, it was announced through her Instagram profile that Poonm Panday has died of cervical cancer

Is the news confirmed?

The news has been confirmed by her manager and PR firm. The reportedly got the call from her sister who claimed that she died of cervical cancer

Family Unreachable

Ever since the post was made, the PR firm has failed to contact anyone from her family or other members of her team

Unreachable ever since

The phone of her sister, close friends were either switched off or unreachable

Reportedly Alive?

However, as reported by certain media outlets, a source close the actress revealed that she is very much alive and has a big announcement to make at 12pm

Account Hacked?

Possible reports of the account being hacked have also surfaced on social media. However the truth is still unclear

Is it a publicity stunt

Reports that it is a publicity stunt have also surfaced on social media

