Bharat Ratna For LK Advani: PM Modi Commends Stalwart's Monumental Contributions

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 3) expressed his delight in sharing that veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna. PM Modi personally conveyed his congratulations to the veteran leader, acknowledging him as one of the most respected statesmen of contemporary times.

Highlighting Advani's monumental contributions to India's development, PM Modi reflected on a life that began with grassroots work and ascended to serving as the nation's Deputy Prime Minister.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

Born in Karachi, LK Advani's life took a significant turn as he migrated to India after the Partition, eventually settling in Bombay. His early political roots trace back to 1941 when, at the age of fourteen, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 1951, Advani became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a political entity founded by BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee, serving as the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advani entered the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1970, embarking on a journey that spanned four terms until 1989. His political prowess became evident as he assumed the role of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, along with leading the house in Rajya Sabha in 1977. This pivotal moment followed the Janata Party's triumph in the general elections, marking the beginning of Advani's impactful tenure in Indian politics.