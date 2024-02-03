'Will Fight, Won't Give Up': Old Video Of Jaiswal's Undying Spirit Goes Viral After Double Ton Against England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable double century against England in the ongoing second Test at Vishakhapatnam, an old video capturing the essence of the sensational batter's unwavering determination amidst adversities resurfaced on social media platforms on Saturday. Jaiswal's journey from a humble upbringing in rural Uttar Pradesh to becoming a cricket sensation is a testament to his indomitable spirit and resilience.

At the tender age of 10, Jaiswal embarked on a solitary journey of a thousand miles, leaving behind his home to pursue his cricketing dreams in Mumbai. Despite facing numerous challenges and hardships, including living in a tent on the Azad Maidan, his passion for cricket remained undeterred.

From working in a dairy shop to finding refuge with a coach who recognized his talent, Jaiswal's journey exemplifies the grit and determination required to overcome obstacles.

With the guidance of his mentor, Jwala Singh, Jaiswal honed his skills and emerged as a formidable force in Mumbai's cricketing circles. His dedication and perseverance eventually led him to represent India at the U19 level and secure a place in the senior domestic circuit.

In the viral video, Jaiswal tells former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, "When it rains in Mumbai, Azad Maidan gets flooded till the knees. Water floods the tent and during the summers it gets extremely hot. I used to vacate the place rain water used to get filled and find a drier patch. There was no electricity as well. But I used to enjoy that. I thought, 'Wow, not everyone is blessed to have such a life and I am extremely fortunate'. I just want to work hard. I wanted to satisfy myself and always felt that I will keep fighting and never give up... I will do it. This was the only thing that I thought about. I used to get motivated whenever I saw a match with players like Sachin Tendulkar."

On Saturday, Jaiswal carried the load of Indian batting on his young shoulders with a remarkable double hundred as the hosts ended with 396 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam.

Starting from their overnight score of 336 for 6, India managed to add another 60 runs to their total before being dismissed in 112 overs, just over 30 minutes before the lunch break. Similar to the previous day, India heavily depended on Jaiswal, who scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries, to contribute the bulk of the runs.

Following his impressive shot-a six and a four off Shoaib Bashir-Jaiswal secured the title of the third youngest Indian to achieve a double hundred, following Vinod Kambli and the esteemed Sunil Gavaskar. The jubilant celebrations marked a significant moment for the dedicated cricketer, who once resided in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during his formative years, having migrated from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh.