Ahlan Modi, Unity In Diversity: PM Narendra Modi To Grace Historic Meet As Registrations Cross 60000

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian community in the UAE is set to host a grand cultural extravaganza, a testament to the unity and friendship between India and the UAE with the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. This historic event is scheduled for the evening of February 13th at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrated as one of the most significant assemblies for Prime Minister Modi outside Indian borders, the gathering is a homage to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," an Indian worldview that espouses global brotherhood. This event serves to affirm the rich cultural heritage and inclusiveness that epitomizes the Indian diaspora.

In preparation for an evening of such a monumental scale, with over 60,000 individuals who have already registered, the organizing committee is engaged in meticulous coordination with Abu Dhabi authorities to guarantee an event marked by grandeur and seamless execution. This mirrors the profound support for Prime Minister Modi within the UAE and reflects the strong support extended by the UAE leadership.

The event shines a spotlight on the dynamic participation of Indian schools and student groups, underlining the strengthening ties between Indian governance and its youth. Such initiatives are designed to root the young firmly in their heritage, while actively encouraging their participation in the nation's progress.

Key highlights of the event include:

- An exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

- Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups, showcasing India's regional diversity and the organizing committee's dedication to social inclusivity.

- The integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and anticipation, the 'Nari Shakti' of the Indian community has shown overwhelming support and enthusiasm. They have registered in significant numbers and are actively promoting the event, embodying the spirit of women's empowerment, communal harmony and participation.

Speaking on the event Mr. PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty, said:“Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders. It is an honour to welcome Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India, at such an event that highlights the rich cultural heritage of India and wish for the success of this memorable occasion, etching itself into the history of Indo-UAE

friendship.”

This event is poised to be more than a mere assembly; it is on course to etch itself into history as an impactful and unforgettable occasion, leaving an enduring impression on the Indian community in the UAE and around the world.

We cordially invite everyone to partake in this splendid celebration, an evening that is set to be a testament to unity, friendship, and the vibrancy of Indian culture.

The Organizing Committee consists of dedicated volunteers and community leaders, united in their mission to cultivate Indian culture and reinforce the bonds between India and the UAE.

Contact Information:

Dr Nishi Singh

Director, Communications.

Team Ahlan Modi

056 385 8056