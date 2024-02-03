BREAKING: ‘I’M Sorry,’ Says Poonam Pandey On Her Fake Death Due To Cervical Cancer [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poonam Panday faked her death due to cervical cancer. This was to spread awareness on Cervical cancer and to start a conversation on it.

Yesterday morning, Poonam's PR shocked netizens by claiming that she has supposedly died of cervical cancer. Her manager confirmed the news that she has died of cervical cancer. However, today morning she has posted a video herself confirming the fact that she is safe and sound. This was just to start a conversation on a deadly disease claiming millions of lives every year.

Poonam Panday dealth hoax

Yesterday, Poonam Panday's manager took to her Instagram profile to inform people of her death due to cervical cancer. The post reads ,''This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindess. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.''

Condolences from Celebs

Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and others poured in their deep condolences throughout the day expressing grief over her passing away.



Controversy

Since last night several reports emerged of her being alive and when her PR firm was contacted they revealed that the news was shared by Poonam's sister and since then all her family members and friends have been unreachable. Nobody could confirm the authenticity of the news. The PR firm stated that they too are awaiting further information.

Awareness on Cervical Cancer

Today at 12pm, Poonam posted a video of her stating that she is alive and she is sorry if she has hurt anyone for faking her death. ''I am alive. I did not die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn't do anything about it but because they had no idea what to do about it. I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is, you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine.

The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring'', writes Poonam.



Watch the video here: