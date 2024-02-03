Worli To Marine Drive In 8 Mins? Know About Mumbai Coastal Road

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the southern section of Mumbai's Coastal Road.

On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the southern section of Mumbai's Coastal Road.

It will connect Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive in 8 minutes. After inauguration,

the nine-kilometre stretch will be opened to the public on February 20.

The first underwater tunnel in the country, measuring 2.072 kilometres, would be located on the section of the four-lane road that heads south. This is a BMC project.



As of January 23, 84% of the sea wall, 85.5% of the interchanges, 97% of the reclamation work, and 83% of the bridge work were finished.

The project will cost Rs. 27,400 crore in its entirety, from the Marine via the Versona interchange to Dahisar.



PM Modi will also lay foundation of Rs 6,200 crore Goregaon-Mulund link road which will connect northwest part of the city to the northeast.