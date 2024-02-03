Poonam Panday FAKES Death News For THIS Reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since yesterday, it was overtly reported that Poonam Panday has died due to cervical cancer. Celebrities had poured in their condolences. But last night unverified reports emerged of her being alive. Though it could not be verified at the time, today at noon, Poonam posted a video of her dismissing the previous post. Read on to find why she started the hoax in the first place

Yesterday reports emerged of her death due to cervical cancer. Today in a video she dissmissed the claims made through her Instagram profile. Know the reason why she faked death

Yesterday, her manager informed through her Instagram profile that she has passed away due to cervical cancer

Many celebrities had poured in their condolences for her yesterday.



However, suspicions arose shortly as netizens stared questioning the authenticity of the news reacting to her recent videos where she looked healthy and hearty

She has posted a video of herself on her social media account and this PR stunt was supposedly to draw attention to cervical cancer which she claims is treatable if detected early

She claims that her death news made the world stop and a discussion started around cervical cancer. She also asked for forgiveness to those she has hurt in the process

She is facing immense backlash thereafter for exploiting such a sensitive issue