Poonam Panday FAKES Death News For THIS Reason

Yesterday, her manager informed through her Instagram profile that she has passed away due to cervical cancer
Many celebrities had poured in their condolences for her yesterday.
However, suspicions arose shortly as netizens stared questioning the authenticity of the news reacting to her recent videos where she looked healthy and hearty
She has posted a video of herself on her social media account and this PR stunt was supposedly to draw attention to cervical cancer which she claims is treatable if detected early
She claims that her death news made the world stop and a discussion started around cervical cancer. She also asked for forgiveness to those she has hurt in the process
She is facing immense backlash thereafter for exploiting such a sensitive issue
