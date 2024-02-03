IND Vs ENG, 2Nd Test: Bumrah Delivers 'Yorker Of The Year' To Dismiss Pope; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On day two of the second Test between India and England in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a moment of joy for cricket enthusiasts as he dismissed Hyderabad Test centurion Ollie Pope with a sensational yorker.

A clip capturing the electrifying moment as Bumrah unleashes a thunderous delivery that rockets into Pope's toes, shattering the middle and leg stumps in a spectacular display of skill and precision soon went viral on social media.

The sheer speed and accuracy of Bumrah's yorker leave spectators in awe, reaffirming his status as one of the game's premier fast bowlers.

For Ollie Pope (23 runs off 55 deliveries), the dismissal comes as a cruel twist of fate after he had diligently weathered the storm of spin bowling to stabilize his innings. With a solid foundation laid, Pope's hopes of anchoring England's batting line-up were dashed in an instant by Bumrah's masterful delivery. This is the fifth time the Indian pacer has dismissed Pope in Tests.

Pope's dismissal saw England struggling at 136 for the fall of 4 wickets in the second session of play on Day 2. At tea, the visitors were 155 for 4 with with captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

Earlier today,

Yashasvi Jaiswal carried the load of Indian batting on his young shoulders with a remarkable double hundred as the hosts ended with 396 in their first innings.

