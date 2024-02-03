Siddaramaiah To Lead Protest In Delhi On Feb 7 Over Non-Allocation Of Funds To K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress government will stage a protest in New Delhi on Feb 7 over non-allocation of funds to address the drought situation in Karnataka.

He said that the protest will be led by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and all ministers and Congress MLAs will take part in the protest.

“We will demand justice for Karnataka. More than 200 taluks are drought prone in Karnataka and no funds have been allotted by the Central government,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that the funds announced in the previous budget have not been released to the state and in the present budget the interests of the state have also been undermined.

“The entire Karnataka government will stage a protest for the first time in the national capital over the issue,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

When asked about BJP planning the protest in Karnataka on the same day, the Deputy Chief Minister said that if BJP has sense they must introspect why people in Karnataka have rejected them.

“If they have any honour left, they must raise their voice against the Central government to release funds for the state. The BJP leaders did not meet PM Modi for getting the funds released for the state or accompanied us to meet the PM, nor raised any voice in the interest of the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

