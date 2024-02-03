Congress Wants To Have Communal Clashes In K'taka To Win LS Polls: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Karnataka unit of BJP on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the state wants to have communal clashes so that they could win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress has laid out well-prepared plans to create communal clashes, to start debate on the division of the country and blaming the central government for allegedly curtailing the freedom of expression,” Karnataka BJP wrote on X.

The BJP said that Congress is all set to spread false news through their IT Cell and to insult the heritage of India.

“Kharge himself has agreed that BJP will win 400 seats in the upcoming LS elections. Despite Kharge's acknowledgement, Congress leaders instead of taking up the development are indulging in false gimmicks and are struck by fear,” the BJP said.

The party also slammed the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged 'politics of appeasement'.

“He slept when it comes to farmers, women security and Ram Mandir inauguration but when it comes to the politics of appeasement, he is always alert and vigilant,” BJP said.

The BJP said that the Chief Minister also slept at the time of Ram Mandir inauguration but when it is about Tipu Jayanthi he remains awake.

“He is likely to release Rs 10,000 crore for Muslims but when farmers ask for compensation he pretends to be sleeping,” the BJP alleged.

The BJP said that when the Kannada people ask for drinking water, the Chief Minister sleeps but he is always ready to release water to the land of Stalin (Tamil Nadu).

--IANS

mka/dan