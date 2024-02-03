(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Humansa Reveals Hong Kong Community Strength Declining Prematurely, Research Results Signal a Wellness Wake-Up Call for Hong Kong Society" data-link=" Reveals Hong Kong Community Strength Declining Prematurely, Research Results Signal a Wellness Wake-Up Call for Hong Kong Society" class="whatsapp">Shar Preventive Care, Active Lifestyle and Healthy Diet Help Increase Strength, Healthspan and Lifespan



Grip strength is globally regarded as a reliable indicator of overall health with its connection to muscle strength, immune health, chronic disease risk and longevity

Hong Kong grip strength weaker compared to Japan, Europe, North America and Australia

Living longer better vs. just living should be a primary goal

Average grip strength of women begins to decline as early as 35

Average grip strength decline of 50% in strength from 40-80 years old

Despite Hong Kong leading the world in life expectancy[1], more than 30 percent fall into the 'Weak' grip strength category; more than 20 percent never exercise More than 55 percent engage only in low-intensity exercises, which do not build muscle

Figure 1: Grip strength in Humansa's Hong Kong sample pool vs other regions. Note: The data normalization was completed to remove the outliers for comparison with trends from other regions.

Figure 2: Humansa GripFit Hong Kong Challenge

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Humansa ( ), the Hong Kong-based health and wellness company, today revealed concerning research findings from the Hong Kong community into citizens' grip strength. Under New World Development ( ), Humansa is a pioneer in redefining preventive healthcare and wellness.Grip strength is globally regarded as a reliable indicator of overall health with its connection to muscle strength, immune health, chronic disease risk and longevity. In addition, it functions as a biomarker of aging as research indicates that individuals with weaker grip strength exhibit signs of accelerated DNA aging.[2] Put more directly, the New York Post reported in February 2023, 'if you have a limp handshake, you could be at risk of dying younger.' [3]Humansa sought to gain a better understanding of the health status of the Hong Kong community by launching the Humansa GripFit Hong Kong Challenge (the 'GripFit Challenge'). The initiative engaged Hongkongers and findings revealed a concerning disparity in the community's grip strength compared to many developed regions, including Japan, Europe, North America and Australia.Conducted from 2 to 19 November 2023, the GripFit Challenge collected data from 2,343 individuals spanning different age groups and demographics. Participants, ranging from 14 to 86 years old, measured their grip strength using a hand dynamometer and provided additional insights into their exercise frequency, intensity, and daily food consumption.Key findings from the GripFit Challenge reveal similar grip strength patterns between genders, peaking in early adulthood and remaining relatively stable through midlife before gradually declining.However, there is cause for concern as the average grip strength for women begins to decline as early as 35 to 40 years old, whereas for men this decline typically begins at age 50. It is crucial to highlight that maintaining good handgrip strength in midlife can protect against old age disabilities and health issues. Grip strength in Humansa's Hong Kong sample pool trends average against key Asian countries (including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand) at peak ages (20 to 40) as shown in Figure 1 and yet is weaker than that of developed regions such as Japan, Europe, North America, and Australia[4].: The data normalization was completed to remove the outliers for comparison with trends from other regions.The Humansa GripFit Challenge further found that more than 30 percent of participants fell into the 'Weak' grip strength category, with more than 20 percent never exercising and more than 55 percent engaging only in low-intensity exercises.Don So, CEO of Humansa, said in Hong Kong today, 'These results represent a wellness wake-up call for Hong Kong. Living to an old age is not 'living' if individuals are struggling with poor mental and physical health it is more enduring. Everyone's goal should be to 'live better longer' which is Humansa's mission. Given the rate that strength deteriorates over time, being just 'average' means potentially more significant problems down the road as our community ages. Humansa has partnered with experts globally, forming our International Advisory Board to explore new service models, introducing leading concepts from Switzerland and other places into Asia. Together, we hope to introduce tests and solutions to increase lifespan, as well as healthspan, specially designed to cater to the needs of the Asian population.''Humansa's GripFit test findings raise significant concerns about potential long-term health issues among the Hong Kong community,' said Dr. Clark Cheng, Head of Operations at Humansa. 'Studies have shown that reduced grip strength has become more effective in predicting shorter lifespans than blood pressure, a traditionally reliable indicator.[5] Our study unveiled a concerning reality that Hong Kong lags behind most developed countries in grip strength although Hong Kong's life expectancy has seen a steady increase1. High stress, poor work-life balance, lack of exercise and unhealthy diets have been identified as possible factors contributing to weak grip strength among individuals.[6] Even for those who attained an 'Average' score, failing to exercise regularly can cause them to become 'Weak' in the future. However, overall health and wellness depend on multiple factors, with grip strength being a key indicator. As such, Humansa strives to empower individuals to take control of their well-being and guide them towards healthier lifestyles.'Humansa emphasizes integrating preventive care seamlessly into daily life to help people enhance their healthspan. Drawing from findings extracted from the GripFit Challenge, as well as its experience in the Hong Kong market, Humansa recommends individuals prioritize preventive care, adopt an active lifestyle and maintain a balanced and healthy diet to boost their overall health. Individuals should curate a preventive care and wellness regime in their daily routine, as well as undergo comprehensive health check-ups and assessments as the baseline to set their well-being goals. Humansa's professional fitness team also advises Hongkongers to incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines, starting with moderate intensity exercises and aiming for 30-to-60-minute sessions, including full-body strength exercises at least twice a week. To ensure optimal nutrition, Humansa's dietetic team recommends a balanced diet must be maintained with regular meals and healthy snacks emphasizing intake of lean protein, high-fiber vegetables, wholegrain carbs, healthy fats and Omega-3-rich foods such as oily fish.Humansa's comprehensive wellness offerings can help customers and their families manage these aspects effectively, guiding them every step of the way throughout their health and wellness journey. As a pioneer of holistic healthcare solutions, Humansa's mission is to inspire positive transformations in the lives of customers, fostering a healthier and happier community for all.Please download high-resolution images here .[1] The Chinese University of Hong Kong. (2021 January). Why Hong Kong Has the Longest Life Expectancy in the World. Retrieved fromVon Haehling, S., Coats, A. J., & Anker, S. D. (2023). Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and MuscleHerz, J. (2023, February 10). If you have a limp handshake, you could be at risk of dying younger: new study. New York Post. Retrieved from[4] Dodds, R. M., Syddall, H. E., Cooper, R., Kuh, D., Cooper, C., & Sayer, A. A. (2016, March). Global variation in Grip Strength: A systematic review and meta-analysis of normative data. Age and ageing.[5] Leong, D. P. PhD, Koon, K. T. PhD, Rangarajan, S. MSc. (2015, May 13). Prognostic value of grip strength: findings from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study. The Lancet[6] Ding L, Yin J, Zhang W, Wu Z, Chen S. (2020, Aug). Relationships Between Eating Behaviors and Hand Grip Strength Among Chinese Adults: A Population-Based Cross-Sectional Study, Risk Manag Healthc Policy; and Kwak Y., Kim Y. (2022). Mental Health and Handgrip Strength Among Older Adults: A Nationwide Study. InquiryHashtag: #Humansa #LiveWithHumansa #Gripfit #Griptest--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>



Wechat: Humansa ????

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Humansa

Humansa is your trusted life-long health and wellness partner. The company is an innovator in pioneering health and wellness solutions. Putting its customers at the heart of everything it does, Humansa prioritizes customers' well-being above all else by providing them with only the highest quality, and most personalized health and wellness journey.

Humansa leads the way in redefining preventive healthcare and wellness. Its unique approach paves an integrated path towards modern self-care, enabling customers to reimagine an advanced healthcare experience that gives them complete control of their own health across every stage in life.

With a network of around 40 Health and Wellness Centers throughout the Greater Bay Area, Humansa offers holistic services across multi-disciplinary specialties, ranging from health check, medical imaging, endoscopy, dentistry, eye care, postnatal care, skin, physiotherapy, high-performance training and more. The company's expertise guides customers and their family on their complete journey encompassing prevention, treatment, recovery and optimization towards living a good life.



Humansa Health