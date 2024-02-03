Four Azerbaijani Judokas Join Fight At Grand Slam Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four more Azerbaijani judokas will appear today on the tatami of
the "Grand Slam" tournament, which will be held in the French
capital Paris. Azernews reports.
In the weight category up to 73kg Rashid Mammadaliyev will meet
Iceland's Kjartan Greydarsson, and Ibrahim Aliyev will meet
Germany's Igor Wandtke.
Saeid Mollaei will meet Alan Aprahamyan of Uruguay, and Zelim
Chkayev will meet Husni Taubani of Comoros in the 81kg weight
category.
It should be noted that Nazir Talibov and Ahmed Yusifov (both
60kg), who competed the other day, finished the competition without
medals. Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 judokas at the Grand
Slam tournament, which will last until 4 February.
