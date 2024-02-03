Invaders Shell Areas In Sumy Region Close To Russian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-two explosions were reported in three communities across Sumy region in the early hours of Saturday.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Ovenight, the Russians three times shelled territories and settlements in Sumy region near the border. Twenty-two explosions caused by mortar rounds were recorded. The communities of Khotyn, Bilopillia, and Krasnopillia came under fire," the report says.

Thirteen blasts were reported in the Khotyn community, four in the Bilopillia community, and five in the Krasnopillia community.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire in the past day.