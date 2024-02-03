Made In Kuwait Campaign Kicks Off Sunday -- PAI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Industry is due to launch on Sunday "made in Kuwait" campaign aimed at promoting national products, with the participation of more than Kuwaiti factories.

Speaking about the 18-day campaign, Mohammad Al-Adwani, the authority's acting director general, told KUNA that the campaign aims at promoting and marketing national food, electrical and industrial products.

Al-Adwani said the campaign is also designed to urge the people of Kuwait to purchase locally made products, considering their high quality that conforms to international standards.

Seeking to attract the largest number of people, the authority is holding the activity at some of the most frequented facilities, namely the Avenues Mall and Al-Assima Mall.

The activity is part of the authority's strategy spanning until 2035. (end)

