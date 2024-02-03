US Strikes Kill Civilians, Military Personnel In Eastern Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- A number of civilians and military personnel were killed and injured due to American strikes on towns east of the country, bordering Iraq.

A military statement released by the Syrian national news agency (SANA), on Saturday, labeled the US strikes as "unjustified" calling them an attempt at undermining Syrian army's capabilities in fighting terrorism.

The American Central Command announced yesterday a wide scale aerial operation targeting sites in Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for an attack that killed three of American militray personnel and injured 40 more. (end)

