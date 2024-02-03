Kuwait Defense Minister Heads To Riyadh For IMCTC Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah left to Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition's (IMCTC) second meeting. The Ministry of Defense said in a press release that this comes as response to an invitation by Saudi Minister of Defense and Head of IMCTC, Prince Khaled Bin Salman Al-Saud. (end) ahk

