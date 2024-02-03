Now, Drones To Monitor Illegal Mining Activities In Gurugram, Nuh

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 3 (IANS) The mining department will soon start using drones to keep tabs on illegal mining in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Recently, the district administration of Gurugram and Nuh have received complaints regarding illegal mining in Rithoj village in Gurugram and Nuh after which the department has decided to use drones to keep an eye on illegal mining.

Anil Atwal, the Mining Officer of Gurugram, who also has additional charge of Nuh distinct said, the department has sent a recommendation of three drones -- one for Gurugram district and two for Nuh district --- to Gurugram Metropolitan Development of Authority (GMDA) to keep an eye on illegal mining in both the districts.

"Once drones would be procured on time and made available to the mining department, the team will every week conduct survey wherever illegal mining is suspected,” he said.

The officer further said with the help of drones, it will be easy for the officials to access the situations of illegal mining and will also keep an eye on people and vehicles involved in illegal mining.

"With the help of drones, it will be easy for us to keep a watch on large areas of suspected mining locations. If we receive any complaint regarding illegal mining, the team will visit the spot and fly the drones to access the current situation of the spot," he said.

Atwal also informed that from April 2023 to January 2024, around 46 vehicles, involved in illegal mining, have been seized in Gurugram while 147 vehicles were seized in Nuh district and a fine has been imposed on them.

