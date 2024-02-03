Qatar Chairs First Meeting Of Gulf Team For Most Wanted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar chaired the two-day first meeting of the Gulf team for the internationally most wanted, which was held in the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Assistant Director of the Communications Department for the Arab and International Police at the Ministry of Interior Major Muhammed Abdullah Al Buainain headed the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting. The meeting discussed several topics on its agenda.