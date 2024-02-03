Qatar Empowers Civil Aviation For Global Connectivity, Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar plays an indispensable role and“strongly believes” in the transformative power of the civil aviation industry for global connectivity, economic growth, and essential social benefits in addition to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, remarked an official.

Over the years, the country has also made resolute efforts to create a safe, efficient, secure, and sustainable development of international civil aviation, stated the Permanent Representative of Qatar to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Essa Abdulla Al Malki in the recent edition of Sky Magazine.

He said:“We've achieved many milestones in the civil aviation sector because we set goals and worked vigorously to meet them. Our national airline and principal state-of-the-art airport are each consistently rated as among the best in the world. We are committed to having a positive impact on aviation in the region and globally.”

As an important player among the member states, Qatar positions itself in diversifying strategic objectives to make sure a safe and sustainable development in the sector, he said, adding that the country is also committed to operating an air transport network that provides equal opportunities and economic and sound operations.

Striving towards the economic impact in the region, Al Malki pointed out that Qatar is at the forefront by sharing expertise providing training, assisting in capacity building, and offering other forms of assistance to fellow ICAO member states.“As a member of the ICAO Council, we recognise and appreciate the trust placed in Qatar by ICAO Member States to be part of the collaborative efforts to govern international civil aviation. Not only do we bring a wealth of experience and forward-looking perspective, but we also bring our commitment to significantly contributing to global civil aviation, fostering international cooperation amongst Member States, and keeping the skies a safe place for all,” said Al Malki.

Additionally, Qatar plays a pivotal role in the policy formulation and advocacy for safe, secure, accessible, efficient, and environmentally sound civil aviation, within a framework of cooperation with other states. With these efforts in place, the country contributes impressively to the enhancement of the international civil aviation field and ensures the ICAO values are upheld.

The industry official also highlighted that Qatar strongly supports the“new cross-cutting transformational objectives that are certain to orient the ICAO's work to address change management improvements and innovative initiatives with the entity.

Al Malki underlined that through open dialogues and active collaboration, Qatar will continue to support ICAO member states to empower and implement the global community in the civil aviation industry.

“By working closely with other states, Qatar strongly believes that it can contribute to finding solutions to the myriad of challenges facing aviation in the years to come and to ensure that no country is left behind,” he added.