Vcuarts Qatar's Art History Department Launches Course In Professional Practices

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Art History at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) - a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university - has launched a semester-long, credit-based core course specifically designed to help students develop professional skills that are in demand and relevant to current and emerging industries.

Titled 'Professional Practices for Art History', the new course, launched in January 2024, is led by Art History professor Monica Merlin. Ph.D.

“We are very excited to offer this new course to our Art History students. It is a wonderful opportunity to hone their skills and abilities towards their future careers and enhance their professional readiness. Our students will be able to consider professional paths benefitting from their academic knowledge, as well as their research and communication skills, critical and creative thinking, leadership, and problem-solving,” Professor Merlin said.

Students graduating from the Department of Art History at VCUarts Qatar find rewarding careers across various industries in roles such as appraisers, consultants, administrators, dealers, conservators (courses in chemistry required), curators or archivists (advanced degree usually required), editors/writers, education coordinators, grants specialists, gallery assistants, arts lawyers, museum technicians and filmmakers, to name a few.

The new course will help consolidate the knowledge and skills that Art History faculty have been imparting to its students since the department was set up in 2012.

The topics in the course cover both soft and professional skills including time management and planning, how to develop detailed CVs, short bios, resumes, and cover letters, how to launch and enhance one's web presence, discussions on potential careers for Art History students, career-focused panel discussions featuring museum professionals, researching and applying for internships or graduate studies, and applying for grants and fellowships.

Students will also learn to request and conduct informational interviews with experts in the industry, which will further help them gain knowledge about potential careers and build a professional network.

At the end of the course, students will deliver a short presentation that provides an overview of their professional goals and, using the knowledge acquired, share a plan for achieving them. Such exercises not only open the topic of students' future interests but will also help them improve their public speaking and presentation skills.