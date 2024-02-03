Oil Refinery On Fire In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Volgograd, in Russia. The fire probably broke out after a drone attack.
This is reported on the Russian Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU, Ukrinform reported.
"In Volgograd, UAVs attacked the Lukoil refinery. There was an explosion," the message says.
The fire occurred on the territory of an oil refinery in the Krasnoarmeyskiy district of Volgograd.
As reported, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, there were hits in the Myrhorod district.
