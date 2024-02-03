Air Defense Forces Destroy Nine Enemy Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 3, mobile firing groups of the Air Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine enemy UAVs.

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Mobile firing groups of the Air Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine enemy UAVs within the Dnipro, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of February 3, 2024, the enemy attacked with 14 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the directions of: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea, and two Kh-59 guided missiles from the Belgorod region - Russia.

Border guards from the Pomsta Brigade receive 90 attackfrom benefactors

"Like last night, the enemy directed a significant part of the Shaheds at energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the military said.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, there were hits in the Myrhorod district.