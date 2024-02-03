Hungarian PM Threatened With Disenfranchisement For Refusing To Vote On Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been threatened with
being stripped of his voting rights in the EU if he refuses to
support financial assistance to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the issue of a
unanimous decision was not so much about the aid itself as about
the danger of setting a precedent for a split in the EU.
As a result,Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not want to be the
EU's white crow. As the publication notes, an important role in the
negotiations was given to Italian Prime Minister Giorghe Meloni,
with whom Orban has similar positions on many issues, but the
"capitulation" of the Hungarian prime minister, who gave his
consent to the transfer of funds to Ukraine after blocking it since
December, was the result of a collective process and threats of
punishment.
As noted, European leaders and the EU leadership threatened to
invoke Article 7 (paragraph 2) of the EU Charter, which implies
disenfranchisement (and thus veto), i.e. de facto removal from
decision-making.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.