Azerbaijan Embassy In Georgia Opens Polling Station


2/3/2024 2:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In connection with the extraordinary elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for 7 February 2024 for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and have active voting rights, a precinct election commission has been established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia (PEK), Azernews reports.

Precinct Election Commission for Yasamal Second Election District No. 47, Yasamal Second Election District No. 16, Tbilisi, Vakhshvili str. Tbilisi, Vakhtang Gorgasali str. 4.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and have active voting right must submit one of the following valid documents to Mnsk when voting:

General civil passport, diplomatic passport, service passport.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who have reached the age of 18 and have active voting right, who do not have a corresponding valid passport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, may participate in voting with a valid identity card.

The extraordinary elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held on 7 February 2024, will be held from 08:00 to 19:00 Tbilisi time.

Contacts: + 995555250993, + 995322243004," the Embassy informed.

MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804331

