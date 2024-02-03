Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 79.22 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by USD 1.27 to USD 79.22 per barrel in Friday's trades vis a vis USD 80.49 pb in Thursday's transactions, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil moved down by USD 1.37 to settle at USD 77.33 pb while those of the Intermediate West Texas crude fell by USD 1.54 to settle at USD 72.28 a barrel. (end) km

