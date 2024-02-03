Bollywood Model Poonam Pandey Dies Aged 32 After Cervical Cancer Battle

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A Bollywood star and model has tragically died of cervical cancer aged just 32.

Poonam Pandey passed away this morning, according to her management team, who authored a short but touching message to fans on social media.

The post to Pandey's 1.3 million followers read: 'This morning is a tough one for us.

'Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.

'Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.'

Pandey, from Kanpur, India , made her Bollywood debut in the film Nasha in 2013.

She played the lead role of Anita – a temptuous drama teacher who engages in a disastrous romance with a teenage student.

She last appeared in the Indian reality show 'Lock Upp', which saw celebrities held in a prison and forced to perform different tasks to earn their freedom.

Pandey also appeared in films such as Love is Poison, Malini & Co, and The Journey of Karma alongside a successful modelling career.

Pandey also garnered considerable notoriety two years ago when she vowed to strip for Team India if they won the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Her manager Nikita Sharma told local media: 'Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to cervical cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.

'Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable.'

Sharma also highlighted the 'critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer'.

In her final Instagram post on January 30, Pandey is seen boarding a ferry in a low-cut white top and black leather trousers.

She accompanied the post with the message: 'White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life.'

It appears her fans were unaware of the star's diagnosis, with social media flooded with shocked responses from grieving followers.

One stunned fan commented: 'How is this possible? How could someone die of cancer instantly?'

Another said: 'I can't believe it. RIP.'

'Oh my God, this is so much, shocking. Rest in peace love,' wrote another fan. (Daily Mail)