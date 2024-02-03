Fando By The Binary Holdings Integrates With Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison To Reach Over 100 Million Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Takeaways:





Telecommunications giant Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has integrated Fando into the IOH customer care mobile application to bring fan engagement to over 100 million users.

The collaboration introduces Indosat's users to an extraordinary world of over 10 million videos, photos, and messages from over 1500 sports and athlete fan clubs.

Since the integration, Fando, a flagship product of The Binary Holdings, has witnessed a 850% growth in its user base, from 4.1 million to 40 million users. The fan engagement platform revolving around sports and esports has seen its Daily Active Users (DAU) increase from 585k to 4.2 million users, further fueling the adoption of Engage2Earn in Web2 users.

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fando, a blockchain-based fan engagement platform by The Binary Holdings announced its integration with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), a leading telecommunications provider in Indonesia. This integration marks a significant leap in enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and engagement, bringing a unique proposition to the nearly 100 million of Indosat users.

Indosat, is a prominent telecommunications company in Indonesia that offers a wide range of services, including mobile, broadband, and digital services. Indosat has been at the forefront of delivering innovative digital solutions to cater to the evolving needs of its extensive customer base. Fando, on the other hand, is a pioneering Web3 application utilising DeFi solutions to reward sports and esports fans for their content creation and consumption.



The Fando platform empowers users by offering rewards for engaging with various sports and team fan clubs, thereby decentralising content creation and ownership. Since its inception in 2020, the Fando app has attracted over 3.5 million registered users and maintains a robust monthly active user base of over 1.6 million. Fando is the flagship product of The Binary Holdings, a Web3 company creating multiple products across digital social and financial sectors.



The collaboration introduces Indosat's users to an extraordinary world of over 10 million videos, photos, and messages from over 1500 sports and athlete fan clubs. Moreover, this partnership allows customers to earn loyalty points, redeemable across various categories, from gadgets to merchandise, without any subscription or pay-per-use charges.



Indosat's decision to integrate Fando into its customer care mobile application arises from a strategic pursuit to enhance customer experience. This move aims to capitalize on new technologies, offer diversified services, and create innovative revenue opportunities while boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty.



Since the integration, Fando has witnessed an extraordinary 850% growth in its user base, soaring from 4.1 million to 40 million users. Post-integration, Fando has seen an 11% increase in user engagement time, from 12 to 13.32 minutes. This surge is attributed to unique rewards, tailored user experiences, and a user-friendly interface, encouraging deeper exploration and interaction within the app.



The success of the integration is further underscored by significant growth across several key metrics. The Monthly Active Users (MAU) have increased from 2.1 million to 30 million, while the Daily Active Users (DAU) have risen from 585K to 4.2 million. Additionally, there has been an improvement in user engagement time, climbing from an average of 12 minutes to 13.2 minutes.



Integrating Fando with Indosat's customer care mobile app is a testament to IOH's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This partnership enhances the customer experience and positions both Indosat and Fando as forward-thinking leaders in the digital landscape.



About Fando

Fando is a dynamic application that leverages De-Fi solutions for sports and eSports creator monetization through creator tokenization. This platform allows fans to engage with and earn rewards from their favourite content creators. Fando empowers creators with additional monetization while enhancing the fan experience, and fans can earn, stake, view, and trade creator tokens via the Fando app. The platform emphasises increased engagement, watch time, and loyalty amongst fans, offering unique opportunities in the creator economy.

For more information, visit

About The Binary Holdings

The Binary Holdings operates in the digital social, tech, products, and financial service sectors in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its portfolio includes the Fando digital social platform, digital tech & products focusing on venture studios and M&A, and Millenia digital financial services offering mobile wallets, payment processing, and other financial solutions. Headquartered in DIFC, UAE, the company emphasises innovation and opportunity across its diverse business ecosystem.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Media Contact: ...