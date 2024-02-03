Attack On ED Sleuths: Bengal Court Seeks Detailed Police Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) A lower district court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has sought a detailed police report on the attack on ED and CAPF personnel in the state before the crucial hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the attack mastermind and absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan on February 26.

The lower court has also sought the case diary in the matter from Basirhat District Police authorities under whose jurisdiction Sandeshkhali comes where the attack on ED and CAPF personnel took place on January 5.

This lower court at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal is the second court in the state where the absconding mastermind has moved the anticipatory bail petition and that too from underground.

His first anticipatory bail petition from underground was rejected at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) following which his counsel moved the lower district court at Barasat.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, only the ED counsel is supposed to update the special court of PMLA in Kolkata about the details of the charges framed against Shahjahan.

On Saturday, ED issued a second notice to the absconding Trinamool Congress leader asking him to surrender and be present at the central agency's Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata by next week.

Shahjahan had earlier ignored the first similar notice by ED where the latter asked him to be present at the same office by 11 a.m. on January 29. Instead he had moved two separate courts for anticipatory bail.

A total of 29 days have passed since the attack on ED and CAPF official took place in front of Shahjahan's residence and he managed to escape. ED has already issued a lookout notice against him in anticipation that he might flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, as its international borders with India are very close from the accused's residence. --IANS

