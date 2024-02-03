Spicejet To Operate Haj Flights From Srinagar, Other Cities

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday (Feb 2) said it has secured rights to operate Haj flights from seven cities, including Srinagar, Gaya and Guwahati.

The crisis-hit airline, which is working on revival, said Haj flights have been a significant revenue generator for it.

“In the current fiscal year, SpiceJet garnered a revenue of Rs 337 crore from Haj operations, operating flights from five Indian cities.

This year, the airline anticipates even higher revenue from its Haj operations,” it said in a release.

